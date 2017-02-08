Race Baiting Congresswoman Pays Big For Calling For Trump’s Impeachment, Serves Her Right

President Trump has only been in the White House a few weeks and liberal politicians are already trying to kick him out. Last Friday, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters called for Trump to be impeached. After receiving immense backlash, she tried to retract her statement—an effort that failed miserably.

In her first statement, Waters said her “greatest desire is to lead him right into impeachment.”

During a press conference at the beginning of this week, she tried to clarify this comment.

“I have not called for impeachment—yet,” Waters said of the President. “He’s doing it himself.”

“Let me just say the statement I made was a statement in response to questions and pleas that I am getting from many citizens across this country,” she continued. ‘What are we going to do?”

Waters then completely discredited herself by claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Korea.

In the end, that comment is making more headlines that her smear against Donald Trump, so it looks like she’s getting what she deserves.