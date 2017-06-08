Queen Elizabeth Slams Muslim Mayor Of London After He Goes After Trump

After the terrorist attack in the United Kingdom over the weekend, London Mayor Sadiq Khan insisted that Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to his city, citing Trump’s ‘alarmist’ reaction to the attack. Now, Queen Elizabeth is shutting down the mayor in a major way.

The Queen reportedly refused to retract her invitation for Trump to meet with her at Buckingham Palace.

“The president appreciates Her Majesty’s gracious invitation,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said when reporters asked if Trump would still meet with the Queen.

This proves that the Queen has no intention of fueling Khan’s malice toward the President. Khan allowed 400 known fighters for ISIS back into London despite their known terrorist routes—a point noted by Piers Morgan in a controversial interview on Wednesday morning: