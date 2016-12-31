Putin Takes Not From Michelle’s Book With Response To Obama

Michelle Obama made the phrase “when they go low, we go high” when she spoke on the campaign trail for Democrats. Of course, she was referring to the negative ads and trying to place herself above conservatives.

Vladimir Putin seems to have grasped onto these words, especially after news stories broke that President Obama was imposing sanctions on Russia and ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian operatives from the U.S.

.

“Although we have the right to retaliate, we will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy but will plan our further steps to restore Russian-U.S. relations based on the policies of the Trump administration,” Putin said in a statement.

He went on to criticize Obama by “going high.”

“We will not expel anyone. We will not prevent their families and children from using their traditional leisure sites during the New Year’s holidays. Moreover, I invite all children of U.S. diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children’s parties in the Kremlin,” he concluded

This is the nail in the coffin for Obama. Trump has brushed off allegations that Russia interfered in the election, arguing it is time to “move on to bigger and better things.”

“In the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation,” he said.