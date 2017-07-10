Putin Sits Down Next To Melania Trump, Watch What Happens Next

On Friday night, all eyes were on First Lady Melania Trump as she sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 banquet. She appeared to be at ease, even though she was conversing with one of the world’s most intimidating leaders.

Linguistically, Melania is the most gifted first lady the United States has ever seen. She speaks five languages fluently, including German. It’s clear that she was able to communicate with Putin without the usual language barrier.

As someone who grew up in Slovenia when it was part of Yugoslavia, Melania was exposed to many different languages. She and Putin were seen chatting effortlessly at the dinner, which followed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s gift to her G20 guests—Ludwig van Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. The gesture was meant to spread her vision with “a hymn to humanity, peace, and international understanding.”

Melania will probably get criticism from liberals for getting ‘too close’ to Putin, but we’re thrilled to have a First Lady who can stand her ground in any situation. Do you agree?