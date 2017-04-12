Putin Makes Bone Chilling Announcement About Trump… It’s Happening

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump responded to the chemical terrorist attack that left almost 100 people dead in Syria by launching an airstrike on a Syrian airbase. Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming that the United States is preparing airstrikes on the Syrian capital.

According to Putin, the U.S. intends to blame their actions on Bashar-al Assad’s forces. The outrageous claim insinuates that our country is planning to fake chemical weapon attacks.

The ridiculous comment was made during a joint press conference with the Italian President Sergio Mattarella. During the appearance, Putin was asked whether he thinks Trump intends to launch more missile strikes on Syria.

“We have information that a similar provocation is being prepared…in other parts of Syria, including in the southern Damascus suburbs, where they are planning to again plant some substance and accuse the Syrian authorities of using (chemical weapons),” he responded.

Of course, Putin’s claims are completely baseless. In fact, the only thing this proves is that Trump and Putin are not the buddies that the liberal media has been trying to convince the American public they are.

