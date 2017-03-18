Putin Comes Forward With Shocking Announcement About Hillary, He Wants America To Know

In an interview with CNN host Fareed Zakaria, Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, confirmed that the Russian ambassador also met “with people working in think tanks advising Hillary or advising people working with Hillary.”

“Well, if you look at some people connected with Hillary Clinton during her campaign, you would probably see that he had lots of meetings of that kind,” Dmitry Peskov said. “There are lots of specialists in politology, people working in think tanks and advising Hillary or advising people working for Hillary.”

One can’t help but wonder who Peskov is referring to. Some suspect campaign manager John Podesta, who has had extensive Russian contacts. Another lead is Clinton adviser Sidney Blumenthal, who was reported by Gawker to be “running what amounts to a private, off-the-books intelligence operation for Clinton.”

“It is common and not improper for transition officials to meet with foreign officials,” the New York Times pointed out this year. “But all meetings between Trump associates and Russians are now significant as the FBI investigates Russian interference in the American election and whether anyone close to Mr. Trump’s campaign was involved.”

So what if a Clinton adviser was working on behalf of a Pro-Russian party? That was one of many questions the interview with Peskov brought to the table.