Pushed To The Limit About Trump – NFL Controversy, Sarah Sanders Shuts Everyone Down With Undeniable Truth About President
by ago0
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House Press Secretary, began to answer questions about the controversial National Anthem protests while on the podium. She stated:
She stood up for President Donald Trump’s reaction to the protests in a statement:
Sarah Sanders was hassled again and again for the White House’s position on the protesting, until she eventually declared:
No one can debate that Sanders has an excellent point.
Do you think Donald Trump truly cares about America?