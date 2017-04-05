Psychotic Dem Maxine Waters Sends Trump The Most Insane Message In History

Few members of Congress have come off as unhinged as Rep. Nancy Pelosi, but Congresswoman Maxine Waters is apparently up to the challenge.

In the past few weeks, Waters has made some outrageous comments about Trump. But she topped herself this week when she posted a bizarre message on her Twitter account.

“Get ready for impeachment,” Waters tweeted randomly.

This comes shortly after here “Meet @realDonaldTrump’s #KremLINKlan” tweet below.

The message was so bizarre that people had a hard time analyzing it. Some wondered whether Waters was connecting Russia’s Kremlin to the “Ku Klux Klan.” Others were stuck on the fact that “LINK” was in all caps. But perhaps the most irrational part of all was the picture that accompanied the cryptic text.

“I think in the final analysis they are going to have to move away from [President Trump],” Waters said recently in an interview on MSNBC. “And we will see that [President Trump] will be in a position where he will meet the criteria for high crimes and misdemeanors, and I maintain that’s where impeachment comes in.”

What do you make of Waters’ behavior? Has she completely lost it?