Protestors Start Burning American Flags, Receive Instant Justice From Patriotic Bikers [VIDEO]

According to recent reports, a group of anti-NYPD protesters were forced to rely on the law enforcement they were disrespecting when they were approached by a group of angry bikers.

The protesters, called Disarm the Police, were engaging in a flag burning at Fort Green Park when they were confronted by 40 members of the Hallowed Sons Motorcycle Club.

“They lit the f**king flag and took off running once they got slapped once or twice,” one biker told reporters.

In an ironic turn of events, police ha dot step in to protect the anti-police group.

Watch the report below and tell us what you think?