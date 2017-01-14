Protestors Just Crossed The Line With What They’re Doing To Pence And The Inauguration

According to some disturbing new reports, an anti-Donald Trump group is planning disruptions for next week’s inauguration ceremony. The events range from “blockades” at security checkpoints to a “dance party” outside the Vice President’s house, Fox News reports.

The organization, aptly named #DisruptJ20, has already announced its plans to do everything in its power to destroy Trump’s inauguration and the days leading up to it. A conservative group also shared audio from one of the group’s meeting that provided more insight into the group’s “shutdown.”

The audio was reportedly recorded by Trevor Loudon with Capital Research Center, and allegedly shows a female member detailing her plans to “do everything we can to try and stop people from being able to access the inauguration.” That strategy begins with a “pure dance party at Mike Pence’s house.” The woman then promises to send Mike Pence off “with a bang.”

The group has also promised to crash Trump’s inauguration balls and block entrance points, roads, and transportation on inauguration day.”

“We’re going to be doing blockades,” the woman says in the audio. “We’re going to [be] blockading checkpoints into the security zones. We’re also going to be blockading roads and other modes of transit into the city.”

Of course, the group is defending their disgusting agenda with claims they are exercising their constitutional rights.

“We’re exercising our freedom of speech and really want to set a tone for the next few years that there’s a massive body of people … who are very concerned about the dangerous direction Donald Trump is taking our country in,” the woman in the audio concludes.

This is not freedom of speech—this is completely illegal and disgustingly disrespectful to our country and everything it stands for. Do you agree?