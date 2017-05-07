Protestors Burn American Flag Then These Patriotic Bikers Showed Up, Watch What Happens Next [VIDEO]
In a surfaced video, a couple of Antifa protesters attempt to burn an American flag in protest of President Trump. They quickly learn that disrespecting Ole Glory is a big mistake.
The footage shows a group of liberal thugs in Portland, Oregon holding up the flag and preparing to burn it. That’s when a Bikers for Trump patriot jumps in and puts an end to the nonsense.
Watch the clip below to see the whole thing unfold.