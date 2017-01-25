Protestors Arrested At Trump Inauguration Could Face 10 Years Or Even Worse, They Could…

230 rioters that protested the inauguration on Friday in Washington D.C. will face felony rioting charges. What exactly does that mean? The U.S. Attorney’s office this offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Most of the originally detained rioters have been released without having to post bail, but will be required to return to court in February.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said 217 people were arrested and charged. These arrests took place in downtown Washington D.C. within a 4 block stretch and it all took place around the time of the swearing-in of President Trump. The arrests took place after the protesters, armed with crowbars and other heavy objects, smashed in the windows of downtown businesses and damaging vehicles.

What do you think? Should the punishment fit the crime? If they let the election reduce them, as American citizens, to a crowd of rioters don’t you think they could be pretty emotionally volatile again?