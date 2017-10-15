Protesters Link Arms In Front Of ICE Building, Gets Hit By Karma Right After

Protesters gathered Wednesday in front of Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in the south waterfront district to protest raids against undocumented immigrants.

six of the protesters were arrested after they suspended a bus from leaving the ICE building heading to Tacoma, Washington.

Protestors linked arms and bound themselves together with duct tape in front of the center, barring entry. On the tape was written “Stop the deportations”. Police put protestors in hoods with earmuffs to protect them as they attempted to cut them loose from each other. To tie themselves together the protesters use a bramble of duct tape and other materials that are very hard to get off, such as string, chicken wire, rubber, and other materials, Portland police call these devices “Sleeping Dragons”.

“As officers inspected the Sleeping Dragons today, they believed they were comprised of metal pipe and not plastic pipe,” Burley said. “Had the pipe been made of metal, there would have been sparks created during the cutting process. That is why protective attire was placed on the protesters to ensure their safety during the cutting process.”

The protests were in response to ICE agents arresting Thirty-Three people in Portland as part of a “safe city” operation.

Federal Protective Services released this statement on Wednesday evening:

“The Federal Protective Service is works to balance the peaceful exercise of free speech while ensuring employees and the business of the Federal Government can continue at Southwest Macadam Ave.”

