Protester Who Yelled At Trump Animatronic Throws Even More S*it To Haters’ Face

Actor and Comedian Jay Malsky, had to be removed from the Hall of Presidents at Disney World for standing up during the speech of the automated Trump and yelling “lock him up” over and over.

In a public statement where you would expect Malsky to apologize for his public outburst that ruined the show for all those who attended, he instead told all those offended by his actions to “check their privilege.”

“Anyone that’s upset I disrupted a family vacation can check their privilege and consider getting mad about the thousands of children being taken away from their parents because of Trump’s racist immigration policies, or the families of the hundreds of trans Americans murdered each year by transphobic and homophobic people, or the negative impacts of the tax bill on poor and middle-income Americans,” he said.

“My only regret us that Trump hasn’t blocked me on Twitter yet,” Malsky said. “And that Cher hasn’t retweeted me yet.” If either of those events occurred, he added, “I will die a very happy gay.”

He also praised Disney’s security staffers who promptly escorted him from the venue. “Disney security is amazing and they do a great job protecting the millions of people who frequent their parks every day,” he said. “They could not have been more professional and courteous to me once they made sure I wasn’t a legitimate threat to anyone.”

This is a desperate ploy for attention from Malsky and it is just sad. What grabs headlines these days is being negative towards Trump, so that is what this struggling actor and comedian decided to do, it worked to some degree at least because I’m talking about him, but for the wrong reasons.

Malsky got his 15 minutes of fame and is now trying to antagonize more people by not apologizing on twitter, the best move is just to forget about him and not give him any attention.