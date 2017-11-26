Proof Liberals Don’t Want You To See: Sarah Sanders Did NOT Steal A Thanksgiving Pie Photo

Get ready for the pettiest story of the day, as the liberal media has jumped down Sarah Huckabee’s throat for posting a picture of a pie she made for Thanksgiving that some are claiming is just an image she stole from PBS.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

Here is the picture that was posted to her twitter with the pie, saying “I dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm!” A very wholesome tweet, a weird one to be attacked for, but apparently, the left cares quite a bit about the integrity that comes with pie making, and the fact that Sarah Huckabee could have possibly used a different image to represent the pie she made is an absolute tragedy and she should face potential jail time…. please.

Even if she bought the pie at the store and said she made it, do we really care? If she did make the pie and pulled a picture off the internet because it was easy, do we really care? I really don’t, I don’t know about anybody else, but I had other things to focus on this Thanksgiving weekend than the legitimacy of somebody else’s pie photo.

People were under the impression that because there was a URL attatched to Sarah Sanders Twitter picture, it must have been taken from another website, wrong, the thing is, pbs.twimg.com is just a subdomain that Twitter uses to host photos. It has absolutely nothing to do with the Public Broadcasting Service. The best evidence that Sanders is the original creator of the photo? If you do a reverse image search, it’s clear that Sanders was the first person to post that image to the internet.

Well played liberals, get everybody worked up about a pie and you are wrong anyways, Happy Thanksgiving everybody.