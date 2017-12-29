Professors Says Farmers’ Markets Are Weed-Like “White Spaces” Responsible For Racism

Two San Diego State University professors are making the bold claim in a new book they are publishing, that Farmer’s Markets in urban areas are responsible for oppression and contribute to racism.

The two professors, Pascale Joassart-Marcelli and Fernando J Bosco, are part of an anthology released earlier in December titles “Just Green Enough.”

The work, published by Routledge, claims there is a correlation between the “whiteness of farmers’ markets” and gentrification.

“Farmers’ markets are often white spaces where the food consumption habits of white people are normalized,” the SDSU professors write, the education watchdog Campus Reform reported Wednesday.

The geology professors claim that 44 percent of San Diego’s farmers’ markets cater to “households from higher socio-economic backgrounds,” which raises property values and “[displaces] low-income residents and people of color.”

“The most insidious part of this gentrification process is that alternative food initiatives work against the community activists and residents who first mobilized to fight environmental injustices and provide these amenities but have significantly less political and economic clout than developers and real estate professionals,” the academics write.

The authors claim that negative externalities of “white habitus” formed at farmers’ markets can be managed through “inclusive steps that balance new initiatives and neighborhood stability to make cities ‘just green enough.’”

Of the numerous claims of harmless things contributing to racism, Farmer’s Markets has to be the most absurd one I have ever heard. Why would farmers coming into town to sell their freshly grown goods contribute to racism at all? It is a place where people congregate under peaceful and happy circumstances.

The fact that famers’ markets are becoming more commercialized only serves to help those in the poorer communities because it will make fresh food cheeper, granted, the food will be less fresh, but it’s better than no fruits and vegetables for those in impoverished communities.