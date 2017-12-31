Professors Insult Disabled Daughter In Voicemail Message, Mother Makes Them Regret It Immediately

A Claysville, Pennsylvania mother is suing the local school district after teachers at her daughters school made fun of her for having disabilities.

“She could coal mine … She could be a good coal miner!”

“She has a pretty smile. Her teeth are crooked!”

“She can walk!”

These are just some of the hurtful messages that were allegedly left on Beth Suhon’s cell phone, and the voices are allegedly her former teachers at the school.

“They have no respect for children, especially children with special needs,” Suhon said.

The call came from a teacher who originally called Suhon to inform her that her daughter was struggling in school, but after relaying the message, the teacher forgot to hang up the phone, and the other teachers around started to have a disgusting conversation about the young girl with disabilities, and her mother heard every word.

“It was very difficult for me to tell my child who has been bullied by her peers for years that she was now being bullied by her teachers,” Suhon said. “Adults can be bullies too.”

Suhon’s daughter has Turner’s syndrome, which leads to developmental learning issues. She said she never expected her daughters teachers to be the ones who would treat her like this.

Suhon is suing Washington County’s McGuffey School District in federal court.

Suhon hopes the teachers learn a lesson.

“I would like for the school district to acknowledge that they have teachers that obviously need counseling,” she said.

Suhon is also asking for damages, but said an amount has not yet been discussed.

This is such a sad and disgusting story that this young disabled girl has teachers who don’t care a lick for her and instead make fun of her behind her back. High school is hard enough with classmates who are jerks, but when your teachers are the ones who are making your life at school hard, where do you turn? I feel awful for this young girl, lets show her some support.