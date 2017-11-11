Professor Tries To Censor Pro-Life Students, Gets A Massive Hit Back Days Later [VIDEO]

Watch this video of this professor going very far out of his way to censor pro-life free speech, even getting his students to try to destroy the chalk messages. The professor, who teaches as Fresno State in California, is being ordered to undergo First Amendment training, and pay $17,000 as a result of a court order.

Fresno State University public health professor Dr. Gregory Thatcher harassed and intimidated the group, accusing them of chalking outside the free speech zone on campus — which hadn’t existed at the school since 2015.

“What the professor did was wrong, and the only permit a student needs to speak on campus is the First Amendment,” the pro-life club’s president, Bernadette Tasy, told Fox News.

“Free speech is free speech in the free speech area,” Thatcher is heard telling Tasy. “It’s a pretty simple concept, okay? This does not constitute a free speech area. Okay?”

After the teacher was informed that the group had permission to post the chalk messages, he began destroying one with his shoe.

“You have permission to put it down, and I have permission to get rid of it. This is our part of free speech. College campuses are not free speech areas,” Thatcher said, “Do you understand? Obviously you don’t understand.”

As part of the settlement, Thatcher will pay $1,000 to Tasy and $1,000 to another student, Jesus Herrera, along with some attorneys’ fees.

“I did not, in any way, admit to any wrongdoing,” Thatcher said. “I did agree to sit through a training seminar because I love to learn others’ thoughts and opinions.”

But Tasy said it’s not about the money.

“The important thing is that Dr. Thatcher won’t be able to interfere with our expressive activities again,” she said.

This man is so pompous he refuses to admit he did anything wrong despite the fact that he did everything in his power to interfere with the First Amendment.