Professor Who Demanded Death For Anyone Who Supports Deportation Learns His Fait

Lars Maischak, a history professor at California State University, Fresno has just made a series of disturbing threats to Trump, the GOP, and every Republican.

“ #TheResistance #ethniccleansing Justice = The execution of two Republicans for each deported immigrant,” Maischak wrote in one sweet.

In another, he wrote “To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better.”

“#TheResistance Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?” he continued.

But the professor didn’t stop there.

“#TheResistance Mercy towards racists was always the fatal weakness of good Americans. 1865, 1965, they left too many of them alive,” he added, followed by, “#WhenCaliforniaSecedes You Fascist Trump-voting white trash scum can wallow in your filthy hell-holes of flyover states. Enjoy.”

And finally, he wrapped up with this: “#TheResistance A democracy must not be tolerant of those who want to abolish democracy. It must vigorously defend itself. Ban the @GOP.”

Not surprisingly, many Americans are outraged that this clearly disturbed man is allowed to teach young minds. The University have received many requests to drop the professor.

“Statements made on his personal social media accounts are his alone and are not endorsed by or reflect the position of the University,” a spokeswoman for the University commented in response.

What do you think? Should Maischak be fired?