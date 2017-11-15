Professor: “You Can’t Trust White People”

“Can my children be friends with white people?”

Is the racist and bizarre question being posed in a New York Times op-ed published Sunday and the author of the piece basically answers “no.”

“History has provided little reason for people of color to trust white people in this way [of genuine friendship], and these recent months have put in the starkest relief the contempt with which the country measures the value of racial minorities,” writes Ekow N. Yankah, a law professor at Yeshiva University.

According to Yankah, the reason she believes all white people have a secret hatred towards African-Americans is because the government is working hard to solve to opioid epidemic, which she perceives as a “white” problem, and rising unemployment of working-class white families.

Based on the assumption that white people secretly don’t like black people and are only out to solve the problems facing white communities, Yankah concludes that the message he will pass on to his children is:

“As against our gauzy national hopes, I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible,” the law professor argues. “When they ask, I will teach my sons that their beautiful hue is a fault line. Spare me platitudes of how we are all the same on the inside. I first have to keep my boys safe, and so I will teach them before the world shows them this particular brand of rending, violent, often fatal betrayal.”

He also states that he lost all hope when a large number of white people voted for Trump to be president.

“Of course, the rise of this president has broken bonds on all sides. But for people of color the stakes are different. Imagining we can now be friends across this political line is asking us to ignore our safety and that of our children, to abandon personal regard and self-worth,” the professor asserts. “Only white people can cordon off Mr. Trump’s political meaning, ignore the “unpleasantness” from a position of safety. His election and the year that has followed have fixed the awful thought in my mind too familiar to black Americans: ‘You can’t trust these people.”