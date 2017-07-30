Pro-Migration CEO Delays Construction Of The Wall In A Sickening Way

According to shocking new reports, the contract awards for the construction of President Donald Trump’s new border wall have been delayed until October after being protested by a losing bidder who has publicly opposed the president’s immigration reform.

The protest is being adjudicated by the Government Accountability Office, with a resolution deadline in the beginning of October.

“Such protests are common in Federal contracting processes and no contracts may be awarded until the protests are resolved,” The DHS’s United States Customs and Border Protection agency told reporters at Breitbart News.

By statute, GAO is required to issue a decision on a protest within 100 days of filing. The protest was filed by executives at the Penna Group, based in Texas.

“We wanted to make sure that a company that had compassion for immigrants was one of the companies putting in one of the designs,” CEO Michael Evangelista-Ysasaga told the Guardian newspaper.

Congress has already appropriated funds for the construction of 46 miles of barriers on 2017. Fortunately, the money can still be used in 2018.

The House has also approved another $1.6 in 2018. If the Senate approves the proposal, the funds will add another 62 miles of border wall.