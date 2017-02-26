Pro-Golfer Rory McIlroy Just Did Some Unthinkable With Trump… And He Is Owning It

Perhaps one of the most curious things we’ve witnessed in the past few months is liberals’ readiness to attack anyone who even remotely associates with 45th President Donald Trump.

This blatant disrespect is outrageous for somebody who holds the highest office in our country. Fortunately, there are a few who are brave enough to stand up in his defense and given him the chance he deserves. Champion golfer Rory McIlroy has recently become one of those people.

“I don’t agree with everything my friends or family say or do, but I still play golf with them,” he wrote. “Last week, I was invited to play golf with the President of the United States. Whether you respect the person who holds that position or not, you respect the office that he holds.”

“This wasn’t an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind,” he continued. “It was, quite simply, a round of golf. Golf was our common ground, nothing else. I’ve traveled all over the world and have been fortunate enough to befriend people from many different countries, beliefs, and cultures.”

“To be called a fascist and a bigot by some people because I spent time in someone’s company is just ridiculous,” he concluded. “I hope, to some degree, this clarifies my decision to accept the invitation that was extended to me. Thanks to everyone for your continued support and I looked forward to making my comeback in Mexico next week!”

What do you think of McIlroy’s statement?