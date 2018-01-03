“Privilege Test” Reveals Students How “Privileged” They Really Are, You Won’t Believe The Results…

according to the West Bend School District in Wisconsin, if you are white, heterosexual, your parents are still together, and you are financially able to attend a summer camp, you are privileged.

As many as 150 students at Badger Middle School were given an optional “privilege test.” The 55 questions covered a wide range of topics from sexuality and race to religion and economics.

Among the items on the questionnaire:

I am white

I have never tried to hide my sexuality

I feel comfortable in the gender I was born in

I have never been called a derogatory term for a homosexual

I ever doubted my parents’ acceptance of my sexuality

My parents are heterosexual

My family can afford a therapist

I have never been called a terrorist

Nobody has tried to “save me” from my religious beliefs

I feel privileged because of the identities I was born with

I have never been mocked for my accent

I have never been told that I “sound white”

I am a man

I went to summer camp

I have never been catcalled

The school district said teachers wanted to spark a conversation on privilege after reading “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“If we want our students to be successful when they go out into their careers in the future, they have to understand that not everyone is like them,”

So basically the average American male, is privileged? Does that meant to say if you are a woman you aren’t privileged? What about a black man who was born rich, is he privileged? How about we stop trying to lump people into a classification of ‘privileged’ based on things outside their control and make them feel guilty for it. I can’t help that I was born white, or straight, or that my parents are together, does this make me a privileged person? I feel privileged for being American, not because I’m white.