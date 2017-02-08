They Pressured Lady Gaga Into Slamming Trump During Her Performance, But She Refused… So They Did Something Sickening

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, Lady Gaga defied the expectations of millions of liberals by refusing to use her halftime performance to bash and disrespect Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, her unexpectedly mild performance has come back to bite her. Before the show, Gaga hinted that she had big things coming from Trump and her biggest critics were disappointed.

“I have an opportunity with this performance to show a different part of this country that those who think that they are so different from me and my fans—to see that our hearts are really the same,” she commented. “It’s like the mecca for performers. We have 13 minutes with the world.”

Gaga’s message was one of unity and patriotism, a refreshing change from the aggressive attempts to discredit our president. Liberal fans of Gaga took to twitter to express their outrage—a response that was easy to predict.