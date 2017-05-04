President Trump Sneaks Behind Marine, Does Something No One Expected [LOOK]

Just months into his presidency, Donald Trump has already fully enabled the US military to combat this nation’s enemies as they see fit. The president has also made it known that he intends to honor and respect those who put their lives on the line every single day.

Recently, Trump was spotted doing something no other commander-in-chief ever has:

Pres. Donald Trump pats a U.S. Marine on the back as first lady Melania Trump looks on in Washington. #APPhoto by Pablo Martinez Monsivais pic.twitter.com/rrmLF7x7kj — AP Images (@AP_Images) April 27, 2017

After a meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada, President Trump escorted the couple out of the White House. That’s when he turned toward the Marine saluting outside the front door and patted him on the back.

The Marine did not react to Trump’s gesture. In fact, he’s trained not to. But it spoke volumes about Trump.