President Trump Is “Sentenced To Death” In NK Because Of This Insult

The rouge regime that is North Korea has sentenced President Trump to death for his comments on the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump called the North Korean leader “short and fat,” the regime’s state media declared Wednesday and fired back in an unhinged diatribe blasting Trump as an “old lunatic, mean trickster and human reject.”

The editorial published in Rodong Sinmun, the state’s ruling party newspaper, called Trump a “hideous criminal” for attempting to unite world leaders against Kim Jong Un and for the insult that he tweeted while on his five country Asia tour.

“The worst crime for which [Trump] can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership,” the editorial stated. “Trump, who is no more than an old slave of money, dared point an accusing finger at the sun.”

It added: “[Trump] should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.”

The North Korea Newspapers also called Trump a “coward” for skipping his visit to the Demilitarized Zone. He was supposed to make a surprise stop but weather conditions forced them to skip the visit.

“It wasn’t the weather. He was just too scared to face the glaring eyes of our troops,” the editorial stated.

Trump ratcheted up the rhetoric Saturday by tweeting: “Why would Kim Jong Un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat’?”

The tweet followed a well-received speech to an audience of South Korean lawmakers last Wednesday. Trump warned Kim Jong Un to not underestimate the U.S., at one point directly addressing the North Korean leader: “The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in grave danger.”

“We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated,” he added. “The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens it with nuclear devastation.”