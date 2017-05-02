President Trump Puts Sights On ‘Bad Leader’ Schumer For Hurting Out Country

In a recent interview on CBS’s face the nation, President Donald Trump called Chuck Schumer out big time, arguing that Schumer is slowing him down and harming our country.

“It’s just a very, very bureaucratic system,” Trump said. “I think the rules in Congress and in particular the rules in the Senate are unbelievably archaic and slow moving. And in many cases, unfair. In many cases, you’re forced to make deals that are not the deal you’d make. You’d make a much different kind of deal.”

“You’re forced into situations that you hate to be forced into,” Trump continued. “I also learned, and this is very sad because we have a country that we have to take care of. The Democrats have been totally obstructionist. Chuck Schumer has turned out to be a bad leader. He’s a bad leader for the country. And the Democrats are extremely obstructionist. All they do is obstruct. All they do is delay. Even our Supreme Court justice as you know, who I think is going to be outstanding, Justice Gorsuch. I think that it was disgraceful the way they handled that. But, you know, I still have people, I’m waiting for them to be approved. Our chief trade negotiator. We can’t get these people through.”

“They are obstructionists,” he concluded. “And you know what that’s hurting? It’s hurting the country.”

