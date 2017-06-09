President Trump Lays Down Heavy Executive Order Preventing Illegals From Ever Doing…

Liberals have had their eyes on impeachment from the moment President Donald Trump took office. Since his very first day, he has been relentlessly critiqued for his decisions—on everything from immigrants to healthcare.

The latest executive order signed by the President is designed to undo some of the damage done by Barack Obama, who allowed illegal immigrants to cross our border and obtain welfare once they got here. Soon, those who break out country’s laws will learn that they won’t be getting a free ride once they get here.

In Trump’s new order, any illegal immigrant who is living on welfare will be sent home, and we will no longer foot the bill for those who do come here illegal. The administration “would be seeking to deny admission to any alien who is likely to become a public charge” and develop standards for “determining whether an immigrant can be deported after five years, if that person receives a certain amount of public assistance, including Food Stamps, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and Medicaid.”

