President Trump Has Chuck Schumer Quivering In Fear After Threatening To Break Up 9th Circuit

There is no question that the 9th Circuit Court has been abusing their powers ever since President Donald Trump took office. It began when they blocked his constitutional travel ban—and has continued to be problematic from there. Now, Trump has confirmed that he has ‘absolutely’ considered breaking up with them.

“Absolutely, I have,” Trump told reporters. “There are many people that want to break up the 9th Circuit. It’s outrageous. Everybody immediately runs to the 9th Circuit. And we have a big country. We have lots of other locations. But they immediately run to the 9th Circuit. Because they know that’s like, semi-automatic.”

But Trump’s criticism didn’t stop there.

“You see judge shopping, or what’s gone on with these people—they immediately run to the 9th Circuit,” he said. “It’s got close to an 80 percent reversal period, and what’s going on in the 9th Circuit is a shame.”

Ted Cruz, Trump’s former rival, has also offered his support for splitting up the 9th circuit.

“I think many of the Western states are weighed down by California,” he said. “California has a ton of very liberal, left-wing judges that they put on the 9th Circuit. I think a lot of other Western states would love to be freed from that corrosive left-wing influence.”

Of course, left-wing nutjobs like Chuck Schumer are vehemently opposed to the idea.

“’Absolutely’ not,” Schumer tweeted this week, in response to Trump’s comments.

What do you think? Do you agree with Trump and Cruz?