President Does Something Incredible For Wounded Vet, You Might Actually Shed A Tear

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, located just outside of the nation’s capital, is the temporary home for many veterans who were wounded while serving our country. It is no surprise, then, that many of our presidents have invested their time visiting the center, paying their respects to those who have given so much to protect our freedoms.

Former President George W. Bush visited the hospital regularly, and even Barack Obama made a few appearances. On Saturday morning, President Trump announced that he would be making his first visit to the hospital.

“Getting ready to visit Walter Reed Medical Center with Melania,” he tweeted. “Looking forward to seeing our bravest and greatest Americans.”

When he got there, he had a surprise up his sleeve for one patient—Sergeant First Class Alvaro Barrientos.

According to NPR, Barrientos was wounded in Afghanistan in mid-March and had to have his right leg amputated below the knee. Trump presented him with The Purple Heart, which is awarded to service members killed or wounded in action.

“When I heard about this I wanted to do it myself,” Trump said. “So congratulations. Tremendous.”

What do you think? Is it refreshing to finally have a present who respects and honors our men and women in uniform?