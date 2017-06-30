Pregnant Woman Chases Down Purse Thief, And Makes Him Regret It [VIDEO]

After a 26-year-old woman in Asheville, NC caught a man stealing her purse, she wasted no time jumping into action. According to Christine Braswell, the man was rummaging through her SUV in the Walmart parking lot. Braswell took off on foot after the man, before deciding to hop in her car and chase him down.

She is five months pregnant.

“He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him,” Braswell told WLOS. “Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair.”

Braswell was caught on camera hitting the thief with her car in the parking lot.He has since been taken to the hospital.

The man is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny and misdemeanor damage to property. Braswell is charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.