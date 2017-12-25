Porch Pirates Steal Pricey Meds From Ill Son, But Single Father Is Ready To Do The Unthinkable For Him

A single father from Utah said he had to consider taking out a loan this holiday season to pay for his 3-year-old son’s medication as it was stolen off their front porch a week before Christmas.

$5,000 worth of medication that the young child needs to survive, was stolen from the house and Cody Taylor, of Riverdale, Utah said he wasn’t sure what he was going to do when the 3 month supply of the medication was taken.

The single father was worried insurance would not cover the stolen medication his son, who suffered from stage 5 kidney failure, desperately needed. Austin had a kidney transplant two years ago.

The little boy was born with several birth defects and doctors were afraid Austin would not survive.

“He’s my little miracle. He’s my hero. Because of everything he’s gone through, I can’t complain about life,” Taylor told FOX13. “They (doctors) gave him a 25 percent chance of living three months.”

However, four years later the little boy is still alive.

“He’s so strong and always fighting,” the father said.

Austin has to take the medicine after his procedure so his body doesn’t reject the new kidney.

The single father said he was notified that he received the package with the medication and was stunned to discover the parcel was gone.

“Usually I expect to see the boxes as I pull up, but there was nothing there,” Taylor said.

The father said if insurance wasn’t going to cover it he was willing to take out a loan to pay for the medication.

“Luckily, my SUV is paid off. I was prepared to take out a loan and pay for the medication outright,” Taylor said.

The single father was relieved days later when insurance covered the stolen meds. Taylor said he was angry at the thieves but overwhelmed by the community’s outright support that he has received.

“We have gotten so much love and so much support that I just couldn’t believe it,” Taylor said.