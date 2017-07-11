Pope Francis Slams President Trump With Disgusting Insult Following His G20 Speech

“As the Polish experience reminds us, the defense of the West ultimately rests not only on means but also on the will of its people to prevail,” President Donald Trump said during his G20 speech. “The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive.”

After his appearance, Pope Francis spoke out against the commander in chief.

“Last Thursday, I got a call from Pope Francis,” La Republica reporter Eugenia Scalfari claims. “It was about noon, and I was at the newspaper when my phone rang.”

“Pope Francis told me to be very concerned about the meeting of the G20,” Scalfari added. “I am afraid there are very dangerous alliances between powers who have a distorted view of the world: America and Russia, China and North Korea, Russia and Assad in the war in Syria.”

“The danger concerns immigration. Our main and unfortunately growing problem in the world today is that of the poor, the weak, the excluded, which includes migrants. This is why the G20 worries me: It mainly hits immigrants,” Pope Francis reportedly said.

“I also thought many times to this problem and came to the conclusion that, not only but also, for this reason, Europe must take as soon as possible a federal structure,” he allegedly continued.

