Pope Francis Declares Refugee Migrations Of Today Are Like The Journey Of Mary And Joseph To Bethlehem

On Christmas Eve, when the Pope addressed thousands of Catholics praying to the birthday of Jesus Christ, he told a story that likened the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem to the migrations of millions of people today who he claims are forced to leave their homelands in search for a better life. He said he hopes the rest of the world doesn’t feel as if “there is no room for them on this Earth.”

The rest of the world doesn’t feel as if there is no room for these refugees, but there needs to be a system other than just accepting thousands of undocumented immigrants from war-torn areas of the world.

Francis celebrated late evening Christmas vigil Mass in the iconic St. Peter’s Basilica and telling the “simple story” of the birth of Christ, and how his humble beginning changed “our history forever. Everything that night became a source of hope.”

Francis noted that when Mary and Joseph arrived there was “no place for them” to which he drew parallels to today.

“So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary,” he said in his homily. “We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day. We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away but, driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones.”

Francis has long voiced his opinion that safe havens like the E.U. should open it’s borders to refugees from areas like Syria and the middle east, and in theory, immigration is a great thing under the right circumstances. You can’t however expect a country like France or the U.K. or Germany to start accepting thousands of undocumented immigrants with low skills and little financial support from countries prone to violence and prone to have terrorist groups.