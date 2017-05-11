POLL: Who Should Comey’s Replacement Be? Here Are The Options

Just days after President Donald Trump made the controversial decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, the top candidate for Comey’s replacement is thought to have been revealed.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office,” the White House said in a statement. “President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

The FBI’s new acting director is Andrew McCabe, who has strong ties to Clinton ally Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. McCabe previously served as deputy director of the FBI, meaning that he will now be in charge of the FBI until a permanent replacement is found.

That’s bad news for Republications, but it might be short-lived. New reports are coming in today that Representative Trey Gowdy is being touted as Comey’s successor. Supporters hope Gowdy will be able to repair years of questionable investigations and politicized leaks.

One thing is certain: Gowdy has never been afraid to make enemies in the name of justice.