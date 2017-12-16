Politico Reporter Blasts 3 Yo Donald Trump Jr, It Backfires Real Hard In Her Face Instead

NEWS

by Kevin ago0

Politico reporter Virginia Heffernan has quite the scoop on her hands. Pulitzer worthy, even:

Yeah I’m sure this actually happened. No 3 year old knows those words or how to use them, what a B.S. story. Not only is this story clearly not true, but what does it accomplish other than attempting to shame the Trump’s as parents, or young Don’s 3 year old character?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah that’s an “amazing” story she was able to fabricate there John.

 

 

Related posts