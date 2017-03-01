Politically Incorrect Bakery Sign Has Libs FURIOUS… But You’ll Love It

Ever since this Springfield, Ohio bakery hung this controversial sign in their window, the phone has been ringing off the hook. Schuler’s is busier than ever.

“My dad’s family is from Indiana and we go there every year for Thanksgiving, and after the sign was shared on Facebook, they say that and said, ‘why not get Schuler’s for Thanksgiving this year?’” Sydnee Gilliam commented.

Trent Schuler, who owns the bakery, did not predict the results he would get.

“I had no idea it was going to turn out like this,” he said. “I think it’s great, though, the overwhelming amount of support that people have given to just expressing your opinion.”

Schuler says his bakery has received requests for interviews from throughout the country and even internationally.

What do you think of his sign?