Political Warrior Trey Gowdy Is On A Mission And He’s About To Feast

Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy has made a name for himself in Washington in the past few years and was even added as an advisor to President Trump during his transition to the White House. His name was introduced as a candidate for U.S. Attorney General and for an open federal judgeship. Now, he just got a major appointment that could make him one of the most powerful figures in our government.

Until recently, Rep. Devin Nunes of California was the leader of the House intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russia, but he recently decided to step down from the position.

In Nunes’ place, Gowdy is set to become one of three Congressmen who will be leading this high-level investigation.

“I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter,” Nunes said.

“I will continue to fulfill all my other responsibilities as Committee Chairman, and I am requesting to speak to the Ethics Committee at the earliest possible opportunity in order to expedite the dismissal of these false claims,” he added.

Do you support this appointment?