Political Warrior Trey Gowdy Goes After Federal Judge Blocking Immigration Ban… It’s All Over Now

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals shocked the nation this week when they ruled that upheld the decision to block President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, designed to protect Americans from radical Islamic terror.

As usual, former federal prosecutor and Congressman Trey Gowdy had something to say about the matter. He argued that the court “has a well-earned reputation for being presumptively reversible. Unlike the district court order, there is at least a court opinion which can be evaluated.”

“Of particular interest is the 9th Circuit Court of Appeal’s suggestion that even those unlawfully present in the country have certain due process rights with respect to immigration,” Gowdy continued. “The Court cites Zadvydas v. Davis, 533 U.S. 678, 695 (2001) for the proposition that even aliens who have committed and been convicted of certain crimes while in the U.S. unlawfully may have due process rights with respect to travel to or from the United States. In addition, the Court ventures curiously into its own role in reviewing a President’s national security conclusions.”

Gowdy then issued the court a strict warning: with little legal basis, the Supreme Court will likely overturn the decision.

“Legal permanent residents, non-citizens with current valid visas, non-citizens with expired visas (which were once valid), aliens with no legal standing, aliens who have committed a crime but have not yet been deported and aliens who are not even present in the United States but seek to come are just a few of the categories the Supreme court will need to determine what process is due, if any,” he concluded.

