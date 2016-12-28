Political Legend Trey Gowdy Just Got The Best News To Start The New Year

Trey Gowdy has made a name for himself as a tough defender of justice. No one has worked harder to hold former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton accountable for her actions. That’s why it is great news that Gowdy defeated Democrat Christ Fedalei in his district by a wide margin and will be serving our country once again.

“I am grateful for the privilege of representing the people of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties again,” Gowdy commented on the honor. “The Upstate of South Carolina has an unparalleled depth and breadth of assets, making it an ideal place to live and work. I am incredibly fortunate to be able to represent this district in the House of Representatives.”

As part of his campaign, Gowdy promised to continue opposing Hillary and progressives like her, who have done harm to the United States and corrupted our system.

“The legislative branch needs to stand up for itself,” Gowdy commented. “It was supposed to be the most powerful of the three. Now it’s the weakest.”

What do you think? Do you support Gowdy continuing his legacy?