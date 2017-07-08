Poland’s First Lady Ignores Trump, And Goes Straight For Melania… Look Very Closely [VIDEO]

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda in Warsaw. The meeting was intended to celebrate the re-establishing of relations with the U.S. ally under the Trump Administration and to answer lingering questions about military cooperation.

During the event, Kornhauser-Duda readily extended her hand to Melania, surpassing President Trump on the way. The action was clearly taken out of excitement to meet Melania, but the mainstream media made it look like an intentional snub.

In fact, full video footage shows Mrs. Kornhauser-Duda coming back to President Trump to shake his hands twice after recognizing her misstep. Of course, the liberal media did not report the correction.

