Poland Refuses To Take In Refugees, Look What Happens Next

Despite a lingering lawsuit from the E.U., Poland has firmly denied entry to all refugees. It’s worth noting that they have not experienced a single terrorist attack, unlike their neighbors. That’s a lesson to keep in mind for anyone who argues that opening up our borders has no impact on terrorist threats.

The data shows that unchecked migration is an open invitation to terrorist organizations like ISIS to take advantage of the generosity and cause serious damage. From the beginning, Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party has been nearly alone in the European Union in enforcing border controls.

“After recent events connected with acts of terror, (Poland) will not accept refugees because there is no mechanism that would ensure security,” Kaczynski said, referring to a string of recent attacks in Sweden and Germany.

What do you think? Is Poland’s approach just common sense?

