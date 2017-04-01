Please Send Your Prayers… Melania Trump Makes Heartbreaking Announcement About Barron

Melania Trump has been slowly adjusting to her new life as First Lady. Melania is a strong woman, so she has been able to withstand the attacks on her character from angry liberals. But as a devoted mother, it has been extraordinarily trying to watch people attack her 10-year-old son Barron.

“This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s,” Phillip Block, a friend and stylist of the Trump family, told US Magazine. “Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with.

Another source claims that Melania is “miserable.” Before becoming First Lady, Melania took her son to school every day. Since her husband became president, she has opted to stay in her building and avoid protesters and a media circus.

“Melania has the Secret Service take Barron to school and retrieve him,” the source continued.

One of the most difficult parts of the new spotlight has been watching adults mock her son—even going so far as to question his mental state. Rosie O’Donnell called Barron autistic and a Saturday Night Live writer called him a school shooter. Joy Behar showed her disrespect for the Trump family by referring to Barron as “THAT CHILD” in a recent rant.

What do you think? Are you tired of liberals taking out their anger on the Trump family?