Plaque Honoring First President Considered “Offensive”, Watch What George Washington’s Church Will Do With It

The social justice warriors are at it again, erasing more of American History, but this time they are going after one of the greatest Americans of all time. The original church that George Washington and his family attended in Alexandria, Virginia has a plaque on the seat that they would always sit in.

For 20 years, Washington and his family went to the same church every Sunday and sat in the same pew, and now, in 2017, because at a point in history when it was common practice to own slaves, Washington owned slaves, the plaque has to come down.

“The plaques in our sanctuary make some in our presence feel unsafe or unwelcome,” church leaders said, a reference to the fact that Washington was a slaveholder.

“Some visitors and guests who worship with us choose not to return because they receive an unintended message from the prominent presence of the plaques.”

At what point are we too offended? at what point is it too far? George Washington is without a doubt one of the greatest Americans who has ever lived, without him, there is no guarantee that we have an independent America.

Every wealthy, influential leader of that point in history owned slaves, i’m not defending the practice, it’s abhorrent and disgusting, but are we going to punish the memory of anybody who ever participated despite the fact that it was basically everybody?

When you think of George Washington, is the first thing that comes to your mind about him “slave owner”? because it shouldn’t be. He has done so much for this country, and to reduce his identity to “slave owner” and now remove his memory from everything in public, is not the answer.

We can’t paint everybody with a broad brush and make the claim that they are bad people for engaging in a practice that was accepted at their time, it’s not now, but we don’t need to be in the business of judging historical figures for sins they would be committing in our time.