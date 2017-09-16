Plaintiff Claims « In God We Trust » On Currency Violates Religious Freedom, Gets Crushed By Judge

A recent case regarding the religious wording “In God We Trust” imprinted on the American dollar bill was shot down by the judge. The plaintiff claimed that the wording is a violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, while placing an obligation on a person’s right to utilize religious freedom.

Benita Pearson is the Ohio judge that declared the plaintiff had no official proof. Therefore, she stated the following, “Plaintiffs cannot demonstrate that the use of the motto on currency substantially burdens their religious exercise. Credit cards and checks allow Plaintiffs to conduct the bulk of their purchases with currency not inscribed with the motto. And for cash-only transactions, such as a garage sale or a coin-operated laundromat, the use of the motto on currency does not substantially burden Plaintiffs’ free exercise.”

There are many who have already been fighting the fight against religion, such as California attorney Michael Newdow.

Newdow stated, “Plaintiffs either specifically do not trust in any ‘G-d’ (with NOT trusting G-d being a basic tenet of their belief systems) or hold G-d’s name so dear and exalted that to inscribe it on a monetary instrument is deemed sinful.”

In complete disagreement with the plaintiff, Judge Pearson said in dispute, “Plaintiffs argue that cash transactions force them to bear a message that they [feel] violate their religious beliefs.” She continued, “But as the Supreme Court stated in Wooley v. Maynard, ‘The bearer of currency is thus not required to publicly advertise the national motto.’ Furthermore, Plaintiffs’ other concerns, that they may be subject to peer pressure or ridicule, or that their children may question their beliefs, are unlike the choice between a ‘basic benefit and a core belief’ described in the Supreme Court’s case law.”

Some commenters argued about an American principle, the separation of church and state.

For example, “Congress shall pass no law respecting an establishment of religion. It doesn’t matter if it violates free will or not. The words “In God We Trust” respects an establishment of religion. On that grounds it should be stricken from government currency.”

“The phrase “seperation of church and state” is a simplistic and misleading representation of the intent of the founding fathers. Their goal was to foster, nourish, and encourage religious belief in God (as oppposed to belief in no god) because they correctly believed that people who think they will someday return and report to their creator are much more likely to be peaceful, loving, thoughtful, forgiving, courteous, etc than people who do not hold such a belief. History is proving the correctness of their perception. All the stats say we are becoming less and less believers in God and they also clearly show our slow decent into rudeness, selfishness, greed and violence. Some will say there is no connection, they need to think that through very carefully.”

This is insane.

Do you think « In God We Trust » should stay on currency?