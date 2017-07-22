Pitiful Alyssa Milano Releases ‘Patriot Not Partisan’ Project To Take Trump Down With Russian Collusion

Actress and self-proclaimed political activist Alyssa Milano has launched a website designed to provide voters with tools to contact their Congressional representatives. She hopes the effort will pressure them into holding President Donald Trump and his administration ‘accountable’ for ‘collusion’ with Russia.

Milano and actor Misha Collins told the Daily Beast their new initiative “allows you to contact your representative, via phone, email or video, and demand they take action now.” They’ve already started using the hashtag #PatriotNotPartisan.

“It’s very easy to sit behind our computers and b***h about the administration, but in everything I do I want to empower people to make a difference and know in themselves that they can make a difference,” Milano said.

“Are you as angry as I am that our reps aren’t holding the Trump Administration accountable for the collusion w/ Russia? #PatriotNotPartisan,” she wrote on Twitter.

What do you think? Is this absolutely absurd?