Pilot Orders Obama OFF Chopper For Disrespecting Marine [VIDEO]

Over the past few years, we’ve seen an escalation of violence against our men and women in uniform—ranging from police officers to Marines.

Finally, some people are starting to take a stand in support of those fighting to protect our safety. This one brave pilot, for instance, wasn’t afraid to stand up to President Obama when he disrespected a marine.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think. Do you wish our leaders in Congress had this kind of courage?