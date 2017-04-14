Piers Morgan And Tucker Carlson Join Forces To Reveal The ISIS Secret The Media Is Suppressing

For some time now, the mainstream media has been downplaying the threat of Islamic terrorism. Recently, the once-liberal reporter Piers Morgan broke his silence and appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to discuss a tragic ISIS attack against Christian in Egypt.

“If you look at what ISIS really stands for, what they are carrying out now in the Middle East—and in Egypt in particular—is a kind of genocidal attack on Christians and Christianity,” Morgan said. “They want Christianity eradicated.”

“They want to convert all Muslims to their crusade, they want it to be a holy war; they want Christians gone,” he added. “And I don’t think that narrative is getting the attention is should get in the American media.”

“After the attack in St. Petersburg last week, they made it absolutely clear that this is a war against the Cross. They said that. That was the statement said. They are at war—in their heads—with Christianity,” Morgan argued.

“…They have been singling out, in increasingly virulent terms, that their real war now is against Christians and the Cross,” he concluded.

