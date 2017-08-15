Photo Of Trump With White Supremacist Goes Viral… But There Is A Huge Detail Nobody Noticed

America was in a state of unrest after watching white supremacists violently protest in Charlottesville, Virginia leaving three people dead and dozens injured.

It did not take long for the masses to link President Donald Trump to white supremacists. They even berated him more because he didn’t use harsh enough language to condemn the white supremacists.

This photo of our President eventually went viral:

Raf Sanchez, a Telegraph reporter, posted this caption along with the picture, “Here’s a photo of @Millenial_Matt with Trump and carrying a burning torch in Charlottesville. This isn’t complicated.”

The tweet received over 25,000 tweets, but unfortunately hours later the tweet was deleted because it turns out the photo was actually a fake.

It appears @millenial_matt's profile picture is photoshopped. Here's the original Trump picture. pic.twitter.com/OClcOFbZ2w — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) August 13, 2017

Sanchez did not retract his belief that “many Nazis in Charlottesville were Trump supporters”:

President Trump responded with this statement:

Of course, the President was referring to white supremacists as we found out later when a White House spokesperson clarified this information.