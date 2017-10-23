Photo Of Lady Gaga And Five Former Presidents Goes Viral, You’ll Never Guess How She Got There

A photo of Lady Gaga and all five, living former presidents went viral on social media this past week as the group of six set out to raise money for disaster relief.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama gathered for a benefit concert at the One America Appeal fundraiser. The money is going to the recent victims of hurricanes and flooding in the southern U.S.

The joint effort between the group has raised $31 million dollars so far in disaster relief with only announcing the effort hours before the concert.

Lady Gaga performed her song “Million Reasons” at the concert, A photo of Gaga and the former presidents quickly went viral on twitter.

Nothing but respect for my presidents pic.twitter.com/62s3ULX8Ud — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2017

Well done Gaga and former presidents. A bipartisan effort to help those in need with no strings or political favors attached is the perfect thing for this country right now.

There has been so much animosity on both sides of the political spectrum in this country recently, it’s a beautiful thing to see when there has been so much tragedy in this country from terrorism to natural disasters recently, that regardless of political party, we can come together as Americans and raise enough money to truly make a difference.

The men in the picture shown don’t all agree on everything, not even close, but one thing they can all agree on is the fact that this country has seen some hardships in the past few months, and as much as money helps, the image of these men and women coming together to fix a common problem and helping fellow American’s in need is the most important aspect of this fundraiser.

Good for Lady Gaga for putting this together, and good for everybody who attended or contributed, this is what makes America great.